Kerala Finance Minister's Meeting with Sitharaman: Special Package Demands
Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting demands such as a Rs 24,000 crore special package and increased borrowing limits. Balagopal emphasized Kerala's fiscal consolidation efforts and requested significant support for infrastructure projects like the Vizhinjam International SeaPort.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal convened with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, outlining several key financial demands. Foremost among these was a special package and permission for higher state borrowings.
Balagopal presented a detailed memorandum highlighting Kerala's strides in fiscal consolidation while grappling with a fiscal crisis attributed to limited central transfers and borrowing restrictions.
Post-meeting, Balagopal noted the session's courtesy nature, following Sitharaman's reelection as Finance Minister. Kerala seeks a special Rs 24,000 crore package spread over two years in the upcoming Union Budget to alleviate liquidity woes. Additionally, demands include Rs 5,000 crore each for the Vizhinjam International SeaPort and other infrastructure ventures like the Tunnel Road link between Calicut and Wayanad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Preparation for union budget starts, Finance Minister Sitharaman to present 7th budget in a row
Delhi High Court Stresses Urgent Infrastructure Improvements at DU Law Faculty
Ram Mohan Naidu takes charge of Civil Aviation Ministry; reducing airfare and improving infrastructure his key priorities
Ramky Infrastructure Wins Smart Urban Innovation Award
Hospitality Sector Hopes for Infrastructure Status Boost under New Leadership