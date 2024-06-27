Left Menu

Kerala Finance Minister's Meeting with Sitharaman: Special Package Demands

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting demands such as a Rs 24,000 crore special package and increased borrowing limits. Balagopal emphasized Kerala's fiscal consolidation efforts and requested significant support for infrastructure projects like the Vizhinjam International SeaPort.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:06 IST
Kerala Finance Minister's Meeting with Sitharaman: Special Package Demands
KN Balagopal
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal convened with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, outlining several key financial demands. Foremost among these was a special package and permission for higher state borrowings.

Balagopal presented a detailed memorandum highlighting Kerala's strides in fiscal consolidation while grappling with a fiscal crisis attributed to limited central transfers and borrowing restrictions.

Post-meeting, Balagopal noted the session's courtesy nature, following Sitharaman's reelection as Finance Minister. Kerala seeks a special Rs 24,000 crore package spread over two years in the upcoming Union Budget to alleviate liquidity woes. Additionally, demands include Rs 5,000 crore each for the Vizhinjam International SeaPort and other infrastructure ventures like the Tunnel Road link between Calicut and Wayanad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024