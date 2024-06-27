Left Menu

Sebi Streamlines Debt Securities Issuance for Faster Funding

Sebi has revised the process for public issuance of debt securities to enable faster fund access. Changes include reduced public comment period, subscription period, and listing timeline. Flexibility in advertising and simplified disclosure requirements are implemented. Guidelines for AIF borrowing and tenure extensions have also been updated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:36 IST
Sebi Streamlines Debt Securities Issuance for Faster Funding
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to expedite funding for issuers, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has streamlined the public issuance process for debt securities. The board has reduced the public comment period on draft offer documents and shortened the minimum subscription and listing timelines.

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch announced that issuers whose specified securities are listed will now only have one day to seek public comments, down from seven. For other issuers, the period has been reduced to five days. Additionally, the minimum subscription period has been cut from three to two working days.

To further enhance flexibility for issuers, Sebi has introduced changes in advertising public issues, allowing electronic modes with QR codes and links. Disclosure requirements for non-convertible securities have also been simplified, and new guidelines for borrowing and tenure extensions for Category I and II AIFs have been established.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024