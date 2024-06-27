Sebi Streamlines Debt Securities Issuance for Faster Funding

In a move to expedite funding for issuers, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has streamlined the public issuance process for debt securities. The board has reduced the public comment period on draft offer documents and shortened the minimum subscription and listing timelines.

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch announced that issuers whose specified securities are listed will now only have one day to seek public comments, down from seven. For other issuers, the period has been reduced to five days. Additionally, the minimum subscription period has been cut from three to two working days.

To further enhance flexibility for issuers, Sebi has introduced changes in advertising public issues, allowing electronic modes with QR codes and links. Disclosure requirements for non-convertible securities have also been simplified, and new guidelines for borrowing and tenure extensions for Category I and II AIFs have been established.

