Cross-Border Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Terror Attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's stance on terrorism during a discussion with British counterpart David Lammy, addressing the Pahalgam attack's cross-border links. This conversation occurs amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

In response to Pakistan's alleged cross-border terror links, India enacted several punitive measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari land border. Conversely, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights and suspended trade, viewing India's moves as acts of aggression.

World leaders, including US President Trump and French President Macron, have expressed solidarity with India, strongly condemning the terror attack. Prime Minister Modi assured justice and emphasized a resolute stance against terrorism in India and globally.

