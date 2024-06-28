NHPC and ENGIE Ink Major Solar Deals in Gujarat

State-owned NHPC and energy solutions provider ENGIE announced on Friday the signing of PPAs with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for two substantial solar projects, each with a capacity of 200 MW.

According to NHPC, the PPA is for a 200 MW solar project within Gujarat State Electricity Corporation's renewable energy park at Khavda, with an estimated financial implication of Rs 846.66 crore and a scheduled completion period of 15 months from the date of execution.

For ENGIE, this agreement signifies the company's fourth solar project in Gujarat. ENGIE secured the 200 MW project at a competitive tariff of Rs 2.62 per unit during the GUVNL bidding process on February 2, 2024.

