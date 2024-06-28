Left Menu

NHPC and ENGIE Ink Major Solar Deals in Gujarat

State-owned NHPC and energy solutions provider ENGIE have signed power purchase agreements with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for two solar projects of 200 MW each. NHPC's project will cost Rs 846.66 crore and be completed in 15 months. This marks ENGIE's fourth solar venture in Gujarat.

State-owned NHPC and energy solutions provider ENGIE announced on Friday the signing of PPAs with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for two substantial solar projects, each with a capacity of 200 MW.

According to NHPC, the PPA is for a 200 MW solar project within Gujarat State Electricity Corporation's renewable energy park at Khavda, with an estimated financial implication of Rs 846.66 crore and a scheduled completion period of 15 months from the date of execution.

For ENGIE, this agreement signifies the company's fourth solar project in Gujarat. ENGIE secured the 200 MW project at a competitive tariff of Rs 2.62 per unit during the GUVNL bidding process on February 2, 2024.

