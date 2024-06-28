Tragic Incident: Teen Electrocuted by Falling Power Line

A tragic incident unfolded in Jais area on Friday as an 18-year-old youth named Harikash was fatally electrocuted. According to local police, a power line broke and fell on him while he was grazing cattle in Pure Azim village.

Inspector-in-charge Ravi Kumar Singh reported that the unfortunate event resulted in the youth's immediate death at the scene. Emergency services were unable to revive him, and the body has since been dispatched for a post-mortem examination.

This incident highlights the crucial need for ongoing maintenance and inspection of overhead power lines to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)