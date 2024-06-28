Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Teen Electrocuted by Falling Power Line

An 18-year-old named Harikash died after being electrocuted by a fallen overhead power line while grazing cattle in Jais, Pure Azim village. The incident was confirmed by Jais Inspector-in-charge Ravi Kumar Singh and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Tragic Incident: Teen Electrocuted by Falling Power Line
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jais area on Friday as an 18-year-old youth named Harikash was fatally electrocuted. According to local police, a power line broke and fell on him while he was grazing cattle in Pure Azim village.

Inspector-in-charge Ravi Kumar Singh reported that the unfortunate event resulted in the youth's immediate death at the scene. Emergency services were unable to revive him, and the body has since been dispatched for a post-mortem examination.

This incident highlights the crucial need for ongoing maintenance and inspection of overhead power lines to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

