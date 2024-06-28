Left Menu

Central Government's Fiscal Deficit Eases to 3% Amid Lok Sabha Elections

The central government's fiscal deficit was at 3% of annual estimates by May-end 2024-25, a significant drop compared to 11.8% in the previous fiscal year. This improvement is noted amid the Lok Sabha elections and the model code of conduct limiting new projects. The government's target for the fiscal deficit in 2024-25 is 5.1% of GDP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:42 IST
Central Government's Fiscal Deficit Eases to 3% Amid Lok Sabha Elections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The central government's fiscal deficit narrowed down to just 3% of the annual estimates by the end of May 2024-25, a remarkable improvement from the 11.8% observed in the same period last financial year. This positive shift comes in the first two months of the new financial year, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections and the enforcement of the model code of conduct, which restricts spending on new projects.

In the current fiscal year 2024-25, the government has pegged the fiscal deficit at 5.1% of GDP, equating to Rs 16,85,494 crore. Data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) highlighted that the fiscal deficit during April-May 2024 was Rs 50,615 crore, which is 3% of the Budget Estimates (BE). This compares favorably to the 11.8% recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Net tax revenue was robust at Rs 3.19 lakh crore or 12.3% of BE 2024-25, slightly higher than the 11.9% for the same period last year. Total expenditure by May-end 2024 stood at Rs 6.23 lakh crore or 13.1% of the fiscal's BE, down from 13.9% in the previous year. The fiscal deficit for the last year (2023-24) was contained at 5.6% of GDP, better than the previously estimated 5.8%, aided by higher revenue realization and lower expenditure. As per the Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management (FRBM) Act, the government aims to bring down the fiscal deficit to 4.5% by 2025-26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024