Government Keeps Small Savings Scheme Interest Rates Unchanged for Q2 FY 2024-25

In a crucial announcement on Friday, the government declared that the interest rates on various small savings schemes will be retained for the second quarter of FY 2024-25, commencing on July 1, 2024, and concluding on September 30, 2024. This decision follows the rates set for the first quarter from March 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, according to a finance ministry notification.

The Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will continue to offer a lucrative interest rate of 8.2%, while the three-year term deposit rate is fixed at 7.1%. Additionally, interest rates for popular schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposits will remain unchanged at 7.1% and 4%, respectively.

Investors placing money in the Kisan Vikas Patra will secure a 7.5% interest rate, with a maturity period of 115 months. Similarly, the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will offer a 7.7% return for the July-September 2024 quarter, and the Monthly Income Scheme will continue to yield a 7.4% interest rate. Typically, the government revises interest rates for these schemes, majorly managed by post offices and banks, on a quarterly basis.

