Government Eases Coal Blending Norms to Ensure Summer Power Supply

The government has issued a directive for coal-based thermal power producers to maintain blending of imported coal, extending the deadline to October 15 while reducing the blending proportion from six to four percent. This decision, according to the power ministry, is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply during the high-demand summer months.

The Union power ministry highlighted the necessity of adequate coal reserves in domestic coal-based plants (DCBs) to meet electricity demand, especially during the crucial monsoon months. The advisory extends a previous direction from March 2024, which had permitted thermal power plants to blend up to six percent imported coal with domestic fuel till June.

On June 13, the power minister assessed coal stock levels at DCB plants. Despite improvements in domestic coal receipt and rake loading, a gap of around 130,000 tonnes per day persists between receipt and consumption of coal, partly supplemented by imports. The ministry noted that logistical challenges in monsoon affect domestic coal supply, projecting a drop in rake availability from 432 to 403 per day in the upcoming quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)