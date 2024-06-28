Himachal Pradesh's Solar Surge: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Lays 10 MW Solar Project Foundation

In a move to bolster renewable energy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone for a 10 MW solar power project in Aghlor, part of Una district's Kutlehar Assembly Constituency, on Friday.

The project, sprawling over 19 hectares, is expected to be completed within three months. It aims to generate 22.73 million units of power annually, creating revenue of Rs 8 crore, and significantly reducing carbon emissions by 791 tonnes.

This initiative marks Una district's second solar project, following a 32 MW project in Pekhubela. Himachal Pradesh continues to invest in green energy, including solar power and green hydrogen, to reduce winter electricity purchases and promote sustainable tourism.

