Trump Media's Wild Stock Ride Post-Debate: Swings, Gains, and Losses

Trump Media saw its stock fall more than 10% on Friday after the first U.S. presidential debate, illustrating the wild swings that have made it one of Wall Street's more volatile stocks. Shares in Truth Social's owner initially jumped 5% at the opening bell but plummeted as the day progressed. Nonetheless, the shares ended the week with an 18% gain.

During Thursday night's debate, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clashed over topics like abortion, immigration, and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Biden's performance was seen as uneven, especially early on, as he struggled to counter Trump's falsehoods on the economy and immigration.

Political futures markets reacted strongly; Biden's odds of remaining the Democratic nominee fell 29% post-debate. Citi analysts suggested increased interest in Trump Media & Technology following headlines from the debate. The company's stock has been notably volatile during Trump's presidential run, experiencing wild swings, notably after Trump's hush money trial conviction.

A New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records to influence the 2016 election through hush money payments. Trading under the ticker "DJT," the stock has been prone to double-digit percentage moves in single days, peaking at nearly $80 on March 26. Despite skyrocketing movements, Trump Media reported a quarterly loss exceeding $300 million in its first earnings report in May.

