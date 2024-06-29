Left Menu

UP Govt Launches Solar Awareness Drive in Key Cities

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch an awareness campaign to promote the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. This initiative targets Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur to boost the adoption of solar energy. The government has allocated Rs 2 crore for a two-month campaign focusing on public engagement through various promotional activities.

29-06-2024
The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to launch an extensive awareness campaign aimed at promoting the Centre's 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana' -- a rooftop solar subsidy scheme -- across Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

This new initiative is set to complement the state's current programmes, enhancing the generation and utilization of solar energy. The campaign is designed following the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) module, aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision.

The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA) has already set its action plan in motion, as per an official statement. With a Rs 2 crore budget allocated for the two-month campaign, steps are being taken to engage an agency to manage and execute the initiative effectively.

The campaign will roll out initially in Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur, focusing on increasing public awareness and acceptance of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. The promotional activities will range from displaying banners and installing billboards at strategic locations to setting up booth camps and distributing pamphlets during events at educational institutions.

Moreover, UPNEDA plans to leverage radio and newspaper advertisements to further the campaign's reach in the targeted cities. Ayodhya and Varanasi are already on track to become solar cities, and this campaign aims to elevate Gorakhpur to similar status. Officials noted that achieving the status of a solar city could enable the fulfilment of at least 10 percent of its energy needs through solar power.

