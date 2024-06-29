Tribal's play crucial role in Jharkhand, their basic problems need to be addressed: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister and BJP's Jharkhand Assembly election co-in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Ranchi on Saturday and said that tribal society plays a crucial role in the state's social system and their basic problems need to be addressed. Sarma also said that the election manifesto for the upcoming polls is being prepared.

"The tribal society has a very big role in the social system of Jharkhand. We have to address the basic problems of tribal society. The election manifesto is being prepared," Sarma told reporters here. "I am trying to understand how we can work for the identity, economic, social and political development of the tribal society and how the BJP can participate in it. That is why I will try to meet people of the society today and will also try to go to some places...," the Jharkhand Assembly election co-in-charge said.

This is Sarma's second visit to Jharkhand after being appointed as election co-incharge for the state. Earlier, during his previous visit to the poll-bound state on June 23, Sarma said, "Today if there is any biggest issue in front of Adivasis, that is 'infiltration'. Recently, our party leader Amar Bawri Ji went to Pakur, the situation has worsened there so much that even the police and security personnel have to address it."

He alleged that Bangladeshi Rohingyas marry Adivasi women just to grab their land and questioned the Jharkhand government about the measures they are taking against these infiltrators. He further stated, "The whole Hindu and Adivasi community is infiltrated. The Bangladeshi Rohingyas marry Adivasis women just to grab their land. There is a need to initiate debate on this topic with JMM and it should be asked what measures they are taking against these infiltrators. But they lack an answer."

Notably, along with Sarma, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed as the Jharkhand Assembly election in-charge. Earlier, both leaders had also made a joint visit to the state and held a meeting to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Along with Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir will also undergo assembly polls. The terms of the existing Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will end in January 2025 and the Election Commission (EC) has kicked off preparations for holding Assembly elections. (ANI)

