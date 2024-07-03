Ukraine's Bold Move: Nuclear Safety Resolution at UN
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to present a resolution on nuclear safety to the United Nations General Assembly. This initiative particularly concerns the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Zelenskiy made this statement after a meeting with UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis in Kyiv.
"Ukraine will submit the draft resolution to the General Assembly for consideration shortly," Zelenskiy said on X, following a meeting in Kyiv with the Assembly's President Dennis Francis.
