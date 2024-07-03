Left Menu

Ukraine's Bold Move: Nuclear Safety Resolution at UN

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to present a resolution on nuclear safety to the United Nations General Assembly. This initiative particularly concerns the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Zelenskiy made this statement after a meeting with UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis in Kyiv.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:08 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Kyiv planned to submit a resolution on nuclear safety, in particular at the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, to the United Nations General Assembly.

"Ukraine will submit the draft resolution to the General Assembly for consideration shortly," Zelenskiy said on X, following a meeting in Kyiv with the Assembly's President Dennis Francis.

