Left Menu

Night of Tension: Russian Drone Assaults on Kyiv and Mykolaiv

Russian drones attacked Kyiv and Mykolaiv, injuring at least 12 people. In Kyiv, two women were hurt, and a fire broke out, damaging buildings. In Mykolaiv, 10 people were injured, and several structures were damaged. Russia, accused of targeting civilians, denies such allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:59 IST
Night of Tension: Russian Drone Assaults on Kyiv and Mykolaiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the southern city of Mykolaiv faced intense drone attacks by Russian forces overnight, with at least 12 injuries reported, according to authorities on Thursday.

The Kyiv city military administration confirmed that two women were injured during the attacks, which also led to a fire at a storage facility and damage to residential buildings. In total, 30 drones were seen in Kyiv's airspace, with 16 of them being destroyed while others exited or went missing.

In Mykolaiv, regional governor Vitalii Kim reported 10 people injured, with damage to nine apartment buildings, 30 garages, and an administrative building. Despite claims from Russia of not targeting civilians, the conflict has resulted in numerous deaths and injuries since the invasion began.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025