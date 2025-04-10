Night of Tension: Russian Drone Assaults on Kyiv and Mykolaiv

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the southern city of Mykolaiv faced intense drone attacks by Russian forces overnight, with at least 12 injuries reported, according to authorities on Thursday.

The Kyiv city military administration confirmed that two women were injured during the attacks, which also led to a fire at a storage facility and damage to residential buildings. In total, 30 drones were seen in Kyiv's airspace, with 16 of them being destroyed while others exited or went missing.

In Mykolaiv, regional governor Vitalii Kim reported 10 people injured, with damage to nine apartment buildings, 30 garages, and an administrative building. Despite claims from Russia of not targeting civilians, the conflict has resulted in numerous deaths and injuries since the invasion began.

