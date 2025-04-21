Putin Proposes Bilateral Talks Amid Tensions; Kyiv Sends Delegation to London

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed bilateral talks with Ukraine for the first time in years as he faces mounting pressure from Washington to show peace negotiations in the ongoing conflict. On Monday, he expressed openness to more ceasefires following a one-day Easter truce.

As Putin made this announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed Kyiv would send a delegation to London to meet with the United States and other Western allies. This meeting follows a recent gathering in Paris, as diplomatic efforts intensify to find a resolution to the three-year-old war.

Despite the brief ceasefire, hostilities have resumed, with both nations blaming each other for truce violations. Washington remains hopeful for an extension, yet conflicts continue, with Ukraine demanding a 30-day ceasefire as talks proceed.

