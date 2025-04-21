Left Menu

Putin Proposes Bilateral Talks Amid Tensions; Kyiv Sends Delegation to London

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed bilateral talks with Kyiv and more ceasefires after a short-lived truce. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy is sending a delegation to London for discussions with Western nations. Both sides continue to accuse each other of violating truces, with no resolution in sight yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:34 IST
Putin Proposes Bilateral Talks Amid Tensions; Kyiv Sends Delegation to London
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed bilateral talks with Ukraine for the first time in years as he faces mounting pressure from Washington to show peace negotiations in the ongoing conflict. On Monday, he expressed openness to more ceasefires following a one-day Easter truce.

As Putin made this announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed Kyiv would send a delegation to London to meet with the United States and other Western allies. This meeting follows a recent gathering in Paris, as diplomatic efforts intensify to find a resolution to the three-year-old war.

Despite the brief ceasefire, hostilities have resumed, with both nations blaming each other for truce violations. Washington remains hopeful for an extension, yet conflicts continue, with Ukraine demanding a 30-day ceasefire as talks proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025