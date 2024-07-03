Uttarakhand CM Dhami directs irrigation dept to expedite work on master drainage plan, flood plan zoning

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed officials from the state irrigation department to expedite work on the master drainage plan and flood plan zoning of cities. He said this while reviewing the irrigation department work in the secretariat here on Wednesday.

Along with preparing and submitting a concrete plan within two months for removing silt from the dams and dredging systems to increase the water level, Chief Minister Dhami has also directed to expedite all the action to be taken at the state level to connect the Pindar and Kosi rivers. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that for pure water to go to Ganga and its tributaries, such drains should also be identified where STPs are not installed. Special attention should be paid to the construction of ghats.

The Chief Minister said that flood protection work should be expedited. Special attention should be paid to increasing irrigation facilities in mountainous areas and the maintenance of canals. The Chief Minister directed in the meeting that work on the Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project and Song Dam Drinking Water Project should start soon; for this, all the proceedings should be completed by September.

A budget of Rs 710 crore has been provisioned for the Jamrani Dam Project in the financial year 2024-25. This project will provide 117 MLD drinking water to Haldwani City and its adjoining areas and create an additional irrigation capacity of about 57 thousand hectares, while the Song Dam Project will ensure 150 MLD gravity drinking water supply for the estimated population of Dehradun City and suburban areas till 2053. A budget of Rs 300 crore has been provisioned for the Song Dam in the financial year 2024-25. The Chief Minister also directed that the treatment work of the Baliyanala landslide area of Nainital district, protective work for the prevention of landslides and landslides near Haldapani Law College of Chamoli district and Gwalgaon landslide treatment work in the Dharchula development block of Pithoragarh should be completed soon.

In the meeting, it was informed that for providing clean drinking water, tourism development, fisheries and groundwater enrichment, Tharkot Lake in Pithoragarh, Kolidhek Jhal in Champawat and a reservoir on Gagas River in Almora have been constructed. Embankment strengthening work has been done from Ghatgarh drain situated on Kali river in Dharchula to India-Nepal bridge. Work is being done on dredge plan in 14 important cities of the state, and a survey of Dehradun has been completed. (ANI)

