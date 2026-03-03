Delhi's Drainage Overhaul: A 30-Year Vision
The Delhi government plans to remodel 300 km of its drainage network in the next financial year as part of the new Drainage Master Plan. The project aims to address waterlogging and flooding issues citywide over the next 30 years, with a budget of Rs 57,362 crore.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has embarked on an ambitious plan to remodel 300 kilometers of its drainage network in the coming financial year. This initiative is the first phase of a new Drainage Master Plan, designed to meet the city's drainage needs for the next three decades, officials announced on Tuesday.
The Public Works Department (PWD) unveiled this long-awaited plan last September and has already set in motion infrastructure improvements to address waterlogging and flood-related accidents. According to the plan, within the next five years, the city aims to reduce waterlogging episodes by half and curb flood-related accidents by 30%, with an estimated budget of Rs 57,362 crore.
Tenders for crucial areas like Azadpur, Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Nangloi, and Khanjawala have already been floated, with PWD's initial efforts targeting drainage bottlenecks in waterlogged hotspots. This strategy is not only meant to systematize the drainage system but also eradicate longstanding infrastructure gaps across Delhi.
ALSO READ
Govt Welcomes Arrest of Senior Health Officials in R1M Tender Fraud Probe
Chennai Metro Launches Tender for Eco-Friendly Commuter Buses
NCERT book row: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tenders in SC unconditional, unqualified apology on behalf of Ministry of education.
NCERT book row: SG Tushar Mehta offers to tender fresh unconditional apology through public notice.