"Will continue to work for Uttarakhand's all-round development," vows CM Dhami on completing 3 years in office

Having completed three years in office, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday vowed that he would continue to work for the all-round development of the state.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:07 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Having completed three years in office, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday vowed that he would continue to work for the all-round development of the state. "With the love, support, and blessings of all of you, today 3 years have been completed as the Mukhya Sewak," Dhami said in a post on X.

"In accordance with the hopes and aspirations of the people, I have worked dedicatedly for the development and welfare of the Devbhoomi Uttarakhand in these years and will continue to work for the all-round and comprehensive development of the people of the state in the same way in the future," he added. The Chief Minister said that on the one hand, while taking strict action against appeasement, "land jihad" and forced conversion and implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state, he has moved forward in the direction of maintaining the original form of "Devbhoomi". On the other hand, by cracking down on corruption, and rioters, the future of the people of the state has also been secured, the Chief Minister said.

CM Dhami said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today Uttarakhand is creating new steps of development and progress. He said that while walking on the path of good governance, he is working with full dedication to ensure that this stream of progress and prosperity continues to flow. The Chief Minister appealed to the public and said, let us all come together and participate in the creation of a strong, self-reliant, and developed Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

