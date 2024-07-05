IEX Board Reappoints Satyanarayan Goel, Elevates Rohit Bajaj to Joint Managing Director

In significant boardroom developments, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has reappointed Satyanarayan Goel as its Chairman and Managing Director, while elevating Rohit Bajaj to the position of Joint Managing Director.

Goel, who will turn 70 in August 2024, will see his current term end on August 9, 2024, as per the Companies Act, 2013. However, the board's renewed confidence has cemented his leadership for another three years, starting August 10, 2024.

In parallel, Rajeev Gupta has been introduced as the Non-Executive Independent Director, effective from the same date. These strategic appointments underscore IEX's forward-looking succession planning.