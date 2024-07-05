Left Menu

Amit Shah Launches Nano-Fertiliser Scheme to Aid Farmers

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will launch a central scheme to provide 50% assistance to farmers for purchasing nano-fertilisers. The scheme AGR-2 will be unveiled at a conference in Gandhinagar, commemorating the International Day of Cooperatives and the foundation day of the Union Ministry of Cooperation.

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is set to launch a significant central scheme aimed at bolstering support for farmers. The initiative, known as AGR-2, will offer 50 percent assistance to farmers for the purchase of nano-fertilisers in the current fiscal year.

The unveiling will take place at a special conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, which coincides with the 102nd International Day of Cooperatives and marks the third foundation day of the Union Ministry of Cooperation. An official statement has confirmed these details.

At the event, Shah will also make payments to three farmers and introduce 'Bharat organic wheat flour (atta)', produced by the National Cooperative Organics Ltd. The government plans to demonstrate sustainable farming practices through 1,270 Nano DAP (liquid) demonstrations and 200 trials of Nano Urea Plus (liquid) across various districts.

