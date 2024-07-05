Over 100 Industry Representatives Attend Pre-Bid Meeting for 10th Round of Coal Auctions

Over 100 industry representatives convened for a pre-bid meeting related to the 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions, the government announced on Friday.

This latest auction round, launched last month, features 67 coal blocks for sale, with the Ministry of Coal's Additional Secretary M Nagaraju presiding as chair.

Detailed presentations on the auction procedures were delivered by transaction advisor SBI Capital Markets Ltd and technical advisor CMPDIL. The auction process, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2020, has successfully led to the operationalisation of 11 commercial coal blocks.