Left Menu

Over 100 Industry Representatives Attend Pre-Bid Meeting for 10th Round of Coal Auctions

More than 100 industry representatives attended a pre-bid meeting for the 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions. The government is auctioning 67 coal blocks as part of this round. Presentations were made regarding the auction process and the mines on offer. The bid due date is August 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:46 IST
Over 100 Industry Representatives Attend Pre-Bid Meeting for 10th Round of Coal Auctions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Over 100 industry representatives convened for a pre-bid meeting related to the 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions, the government announced on Friday.

This latest auction round, launched last month, features 67 coal blocks for sale, with the Ministry of Coal's Additional Secretary M Nagaraju presiding as chair.

Detailed presentations on the auction procedures were delivered by transaction advisor SBI Capital Markets Ltd and technical advisor CMPDIL. The auction process, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2020, has successfully led to the operationalisation of 11 commercial coal blocks.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024