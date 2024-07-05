Left Menu

Singareni Collieries to Commence Production from Naini Coal Mine

State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is set to begin production at the Naini coal mine in Odisha shortly after receiving forest land clearance. The mine, with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum, faced delays due to forest land issues. Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, played a key role in resolving the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:16 IST
Singareni Collieries to Commence Production from Naini Coal Mine
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is poised to initiate production at the Naini coal mine in Odisha, according to the coal ministry's announcement on Friday.

The operation had been delayed owing to the pending handover of forest land, despite receiving Stage-II forest clearance in October 2022. With a production capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum, the strategic block was allocated to SCCL in 2015 for captive coal utilization in its thermal power plant.

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines in the newly-formed NDA government, held extensive talks with the Government of Odisha to expedite the process. This collaborative effort led to the approval of 643 hectares of forest land being handed over to SCCL on July 4, 2024, paving the way for the mine to become operational. Reddy expressed gratitude to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi for his swift resolution of the matter.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024