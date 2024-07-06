Highlights from a Thrilling Sixth Day at Wimbledon

Saturday's Wimbledon action showcased a range of emotions and performances. French player Lucas Pouille withdrew from his third-round match against Alex de Minaur due to injury.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic faced a challenging test from newcomer Alexei Popyrin. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Emma Raducanu, and Coco Gauff all advanced after impressive victories. Andy Murray's farewell in the doubles was an emotional highlight.

The tournament continued to deliver dramatic moments, underpinning its reputation as one of tennis's premier events.

