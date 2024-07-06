Highlights from a Thrilling Sixth Day at Wimbledon
The sixth day of Wimbledon featured significant withdrawals, nail-biting matches, and inspiring performances. Frenchman Lucas Pouille withdrew due to injury, while Novak Djokovic faced a tricky third-round test. Notable victories included Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, and Coco Gauff. Andy Murray faced an emotional farewell in doubles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 15:34 IST
Saturday's Wimbledon action showcased a range of emotions and performances. French player Lucas Pouille withdrew from his third-round match against Alex de Minaur due to injury.
Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic faced a challenging test from newcomer Alexei Popyrin. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Emma Raducanu, and Coco Gauff all advanced after impressive victories. Andy Murray's farewell in the doubles was an emotional highlight.
The tournament continued to deliver dramatic moments, underpinning its reputation as one of tennis's premier events.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
