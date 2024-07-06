Indigenous Light Tank Zorawar Nears Completion Amidst High Hopes for Indian Forces

In a significant advancement for India's military presence opposite China in Ladakh, premier defence research agency Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private sector firm Larsen and Toubro (L&T) have entered advanced stages of trials for the indigenous Light Tank Zorawar. DRDO chief Dr. Samir V Kamat reviewed the project's progress today at the L&T plant in Hajira, Gujarat.

Developed in a remarkable time span of two years for high-altitude operations in Ladakh, the tank symbolizes India's progress in indigenous manufacturing. The DRDO and L&T have integrated unmanned aerial vehicles (USVs) in loitering munitions into the tank, drawing insights from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Light Tank Zorawar, weighing 25 tonnes, is a novel design that has been rapidly readied for trials. Initially, 59 tanks will be delivered to the Army, with a long-term plan for 295 additional units. The Indian Air Force's C-17 transport aircraft can accommodate two tanks at a time thanks to its lightweight and high-speed maneuverability in mountain regions.

While the first batch of ammunition is sourced from Belgium, the DRDO is preparing to develop it indigenously. The trials are expected to conclude in the next 12-18 months, potentially aligning for induction soon after.

