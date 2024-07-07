NBEMS Conducts FMGE for Over 35,000 Candidates Across India
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) successfully conducted the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on Saturday for 35,819 candidates at 71 centers across 50 cities in India. The examination security was enhanced with 250 appraisers and 45 flying squad members, ensuring smooth conduct.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) held the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for 35,819 candidates on Saturday. The autonomous body, under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, organized the test as announced in a press release from the ministry.
The exam took place at 71 centers spread across 50 cities in 21 states. To ensure stringent examination security, NBEMS appointed over 250 appraisers and supplemented this with a flying squad of 45 faculty members. This robust oversight aimed to maintain the integrity of the exam.
Additionally, senior personnel from the Union Health Ministry, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and other institutions were deployed at all examination centers following directives from the Union Health Minister. No untoward incidents were reported, and NBEMS will announce the results in due course, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
