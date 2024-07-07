Left Menu

Surge in Terror Attacks: Search Operations Intensify in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces launched a search operation in Rajouri district after gunshots near an army camp. Four terrorists were neutralized, and two soldiers were killed in Kulgam encounters. The spike in terrorist activities comes as the Amarnath Yatra continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 11:47 IST
Security forces launch search operation in J-K's Rajouri after several rounds of bullets fired. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces initiated a search operation following multiple gunshots near an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials reported on Sunday. Army sources disclosed that the incident took place Sunday morning in the Manjakot area of the district. Currently, search operations are ongoing in the Galluti area of the Manjakote sector.

"A few rounds of bullets were fired near an army camp in the Manjakot area of Rajouri. A search operation has been launched," Army officials confirmed. Additional details are anticipated as the operation continues.

In a separate series of events, four terrorists were neutralized, and two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in encounters that erupted on Saturday in Kulgam district, defence officials confirmed. The initial encounter took place in Modergam village, followed by another in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the district.

"Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operations in Kulgam. Two Indian Army soldiers also lost their lives in the encounter. The operations are still on," defence officials stated. These terror incidents coincide with the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir have reportedly experienced a "spike" in terrorist attacks over recent months. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

