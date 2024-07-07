Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP Confident of Clean Sweep, Congress Dismissed
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted that BJP is strong in all 90 Haryana assembly seats, dismissing Congress's chances. He claimed that PM Modi will gain more power with the people's support. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar echoed these sentiments, criticizing Congress's tactics and Rahul Gandhi's remarks.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared on Sunday that the Congress party is unlikely to secure any seats in the upcoming assembly elections, asserting the BJP's dominance across all 90 constituencies.
According to Saini, the people of Haryana will bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position, enabling the BJP to form the government with a substantial majority for the third consecutive term.
On July 6, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with state BJP leaders to prepare for the 2024 Assembly elections. He criticized Congress's previous tactics and Rahul Gandhi's recent statements, expressing confidence that voters will support the BJP. In the latest Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and Congress both won 5 seats in Haryana, but the BJP led in vote share.
