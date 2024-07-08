131 Wild Animals, Including Rhinos, Perish in Assam Floods

Floods in Assam's Kaziranga National Park have claimed the lives of 131 wild animals, including six rhinos, park authorities confirmed on Monday.

The Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, Sonali Ghosh, reported that the flood-related fatalities include six rhinos, 100 hog deer, and two sambar. Additionally, several animals died under care, while two hog deer were struck by a vehicle. Despite the circumstances, 97 wild animals have been successfully rescued.

Although the flood situation in the park is showing signs of improvement, 69 out of 233 forest camps remain submerged. Floods have led to the evacuation of four forest camps. The situation has also claimed eight human lives within the last 24 hours, bringing this year's toll to 66.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported that over 27.74 lakh people in 28 districts are affected by the floods. Rescue operations continue with teams from NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, and local administration working tirelessly in the flood-hit regions.

