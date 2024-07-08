Mumbai Police Launch Manhunt for Hit-and-Run Suspect Mihir Shah

Mumbai Police have intensified efforts to apprehend Mihir Shah, the prime suspect in a hit-and-run case that led to a woman's death. Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, had repeatedly contacted him after the incident, according to police officials.

Mihir Shah had been partying at a pub in Juhu before allegedly driving the car that fatally struck Kaveri Nakhwa on Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli. Following the incident, Shah disappeared, prompting the police to form 14 teams to search for him and issue a lookout notice. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed concern over the spike in hit-and-run cases in the state, pledging that no one will be spared regardless of their status.

Rajesh Shah and another individual, Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Vidawat, were arrested on July 7 for not cooperating with the police investigation. The victim's husband, who was driving the scooter, is currently receiving treatment for injuries. The luxury car involved belongs to a political leader from Maharashtra's Palghar district.

This incident comes shortly after another tragic hit-and-run in Pune involving a Porsche driven by an allegedly intoxicated minor.

