Arrest in Kashmir: Banned JeI Posters Uncovered

In a significant development, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district arrested an individual for possessing banned Jamaat-e-Islami posters.

The arrest took place in Gudoora, near New Circular Road, during routine checks. The individual has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khadermooh Kakapora.

Authorities recovered several posters linked to the proscribed organization from Bhat's personal belongings, further amplifying security operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)