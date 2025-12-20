Arrest in Kashmir: Banned JeI Posters Uncovered
Hilal Ahmad Bhat was arrested in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, during a routine check where banned Jamaat-e-Islami posters were found in his possession. The arrest occurred in the Gudoora area near New Circular Road, highlighting ongoing security operations in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district arrested an individual for possessing banned Jamaat-e-Islami posters.
The arrest took place in Gudoora, near New Circular Road, during routine checks. The individual has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khadermooh Kakapora.
Authorities recovered several posters linked to the proscribed organization from Bhat's personal belongings, further amplifying security operations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- arrest
- Kashmir
- Pulwama
- Jamaat-e-Islami
- JeI
- posters
- security
- Hilal Ahmad Bhat
- Gudoora
- police
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy Demands Stringent Security Guarantees in Future Peace Deal
Egypt Calls for UN Security Council Reform to Amplify Africa's Role
Infosys McCamish Settles Class Action Lawsuits Over Cybersecurity Breach
Corsica Knife Incident Highlights Heightened Festive Security Concerns
AfDB Hails Launch of Tunisia’s Kairouan Solar Plant, Boosting Energy Security