Arrest in Kashmir: Banned JeI Posters Uncovered

Hilal Ahmad Bhat was arrested in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, during a routine check where banned Jamaat-e-Islami posters were found in his possession. The arrest occurred in the Gudoora area near New Circular Road, highlighting ongoing security operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:17 IST
person
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district arrested an individual for possessing banned Jamaat-e-Islami posters.

The arrest took place in Gudoora, near New Circular Road, during routine checks. The individual has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khadermooh Kakapora.

Authorities recovered several posters linked to the proscribed organization from Bhat's personal belongings, further amplifying security operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

