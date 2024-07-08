Uncia Revolutionizes Lending with Award-Winning Loan Management System

Left Menu

Chennai-based tech company Uncia has been awarded the Best in Retail Lending (India) by IBSi for its Loan Management System (LMS), UnciaLeap.

Chennai-based innovator, Uncia, a technology company transforming Loan Management, Loan Origination, and Supply Chain Finance, has clinched the Best in Retail Lending (India) award for its Loan Management System (LMS), UnciaLeap. The accolade affirms its prominence in the IBSi Annual Sales League Table 2024, a key industry ranking for banking tech suppliers.

Nikhil Gohkale, IBS Intelligence's Director of Research and Digital Properties, lauded Uncia's deep insight into India's lending ecosystem and its adeptness in delivering customized solutions to meet the dynamic needs of borrowers and lenders.

Uncia's Chairman, Hari Padmanabhan, expressed pride in receiving the award within two years of launching their cutting-edge SaaS-based, multi-tenant, microservices-architected One LMS platform. He attributed the success to the company's extensive domain expertise and commitment to unparalleled customer experience.

UnciaLeap stands out as a versatile one-stop LMS platform, facilitating multiple business lines like Retail, Corporate, SME, Agri, and Supply Chain Finance using a single application. The platform's advanced technology and innovative microservices architecture significantly cut down lead times, catering to diverse financial needs, from Term Loans to Working Capital.

For more details on UnciaLeap's transformative lending solutions, visit Uncia's website. Established in 2020, Uncia, formerly ThemePro Technologies Private Limited, provides comprehensive SaaS products for banks and NBFCs, achieving notable success with its rapid go-to-market strategy.

