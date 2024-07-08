China's New Draft Rules for Recycled Metals Imports

China is set to allow increased imports of recycled copper and aluminum, according to the draft regulations issued by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) on Monday. The move aims to bolster the supply and competitiveness of its metals industry.

As the world's largest producer and consumer of metals, China is adopting these measures as part of a broader effort to reduce carbon emissions from its energy-intensive industries. By leveraging recycled metals, China hopes to avoid becoming a dumping ground for waste materials from other countries.

The new regulations reclassify recycled copper, copper alloy raw materials, recycled aluminum, and aluminum alloy raw materials as non-solid waste, meaning they can be imported without previous restrictions. The MEE has opened this draft for market opinions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)