Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Revamps Britain's Planning System

New finance minister Rachel Reeves has unveiled plans to revitalize Britain's planning system to drive investment, focusing on housing, infrastructure, and onshore wind projects. Key measures include reforming planning policies, prioritizing infrastructure decisions, and reintroducing mandatory housing targets to accelerate development across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:39 IST
Rachel Reeves Revamps Britain's Planning System
Rachel Reeves
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Newly appointed finance minister Rachel Reeves has announced an ambitious plan to reinvigorate Britain's investment climate by overhauling the nation's planning system. The initiative aims to stimulate the construction of homes, unblock key infrastructure projects, and boost onshore wind energy development. "We are going to get Britain building again," Reeves declared in her inaugural speech on Monday.

Reeves detailed several key actions: the immediate removal of an 'absurd ban' on new onshore wind projects in England, a reform of the National Planning Policy Framework to focus on growth, and the recovery of planning appeals for critical data centers in southern England. Local planning authorities will also be directed to reconsider brownfield and 'greybelt' lands for development to meet housing demands.

Furthermore, the transport minister and the energy security and net zero minister have been instructed to fast-track pending infrastructure projects, aligning with the government's new policy priorities for critical infrastructure. To address housing shortages, the government will reintroduce mandatory housing targets, a policy abandoned by the previous Conservative administration in 2022, and establish a task force to expedite stalled housing developments, potentially supporting the construction of over 14,000 homes nationwide.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024