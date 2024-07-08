Rachel Reeves Revamps Britain's Planning System
New finance minister Rachel Reeves has unveiled plans to revitalize Britain's planning system to drive investment, focusing on housing, infrastructure, and onshore wind projects. Key measures include reforming planning policies, prioritizing infrastructure decisions, and reintroducing mandatory housing targets to accelerate development across the country.
Newly appointed finance minister Rachel Reeves has announced an ambitious plan to reinvigorate Britain's investment climate by overhauling the nation's planning system. The initiative aims to stimulate the construction of homes, unblock key infrastructure projects, and boost onshore wind energy development. "We are going to get Britain building again," Reeves declared in her inaugural speech on Monday.
Reeves detailed several key actions: the immediate removal of an 'absurd ban' on new onshore wind projects in England, a reform of the National Planning Policy Framework to focus on growth, and the recovery of planning appeals for critical data centers in southern England. Local planning authorities will also be directed to reconsider brownfield and 'greybelt' lands for development to meet housing demands.
Furthermore, the transport minister and the energy security and net zero minister have been instructed to fast-track pending infrastructure projects, aligning with the government's new policy priorities for critical infrastructure. To address housing shortages, the government will reintroduce mandatory housing targets, a policy abandoned by the previous Conservative administration in 2022, and establish a task force to expedite stalled housing developments, potentially supporting the construction of over 14,000 homes nationwide.
