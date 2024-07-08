Left Menu

Wall Street Awaits Key Reports Amid Economic Jitters

Wall Street futures were steady on Monday as investors anticipate a busy week with the release of inflation data, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony, and the commencement of the second-quarter earnings season. Upcoming key reports and central bank actions could significantly impact financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:30 IST
Wall Street Awaits Key Reports Amid Economic Jitters
AI Generated Representative Image

Wall Street futures remained largely unchanged on Monday as investors braced for a week filled with crucial economic indicators. The focal points will include a significant inflation report, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony, and the commencement of the second-quarter earnings season.

Friday's jobs report has fortified the belief that a September rate cut from the Federal Reserve is likely, with futures now indicating a 77% probability of such a move. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were nearly flat, while major financial institutions such as Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Well Fargo are slated to report on Friday, marking the start of the earnings season.

The U.S. consumer price report due on Thursday is anticipated to show headline inflation slowing to 3.1%, from 3.3%, with the core measure steady at 3.4%. The June CPI report is particularly pivotal, expected to continue the trend of moderating inflation. In addition, German and Chinese inflation figures are also due this week.

Meanwhile, European stocks experienced modest gains on Monday. In political news, a leftist alliance in France surprisingly seized the lead over the far right in Sunday's election, posing challenges to President Emmanuel Macron's pro-market reforms.

Elsewhere, in commodity markets, oil prices dropped as the market monitored the potential impact of Hurricane Beryl on Gulf of Mexico supplies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024