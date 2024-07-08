Left Menu

Delhi Court Reserves Order on BRS Leader K Kavitha's Excise Policy Charge Sheet

A Delhi court reserved its order on the CBI's charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The decision will be pronounced on July 15. This marks the third supplementary charge sheet filed in this ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:48 IST
Delhi Court Reserves Order on BRS Leader K Kavitha's Excise Policy Charge Sheet
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday reserved its order on the CBI's charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja made this decision after hearing from the CBI's Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh.

The court announced it would pronounce the order on July 15. Advocate DP Singh argued that cognizance of the offence has already been taken. A policy was made, influenced by the South Group, with key individuals operating under Kavitha's command.

Singh read statements from TDP MP Magunta S Reddy, who had met Delhi CM Kejriwal on March 16, 2021, and his son Raghav Magunta. He emphasized various statements from Sarath Reddy, Gopi Kumaran, and others who are expected to testify against Kavitha.

DP Singh asserted that the charge sheet aimed at the consideration and summoning of the accused. The CBI filed this charge sheet on June 6, marking its third supplementary charge sheet in the case. K Kavitha remains in judicial custody due to related CBI and ED cases, having been first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15 and later by the CBI on April 11.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024