Delhi Court Reserves Order on BRS Leader K Kavitha's Excise Policy Charge Sheet

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday reserved its order on the CBI's charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja made this decision after hearing from the CBI's Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh.

The court announced it would pronounce the order on July 15. Advocate DP Singh argued that cognizance of the offence has already been taken. A policy was made, influenced by the South Group, with key individuals operating under Kavitha's command.

Singh read statements from TDP MP Magunta S Reddy, who had met Delhi CM Kejriwal on March 16, 2021, and his son Raghav Magunta. He emphasized various statements from Sarath Reddy, Gopi Kumaran, and others who are expected to testify against Kavitha.

DP Singh asserted that the charge sheet aimed at the consideration and summoning of the accused. The CBI filed this charge sheet on June 6, marking its third supplementary charge sheet in the case. K Kavitha remains in judicial custody due to related CBI and ED cases, having been first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15 and later by the CBI on April 11.

