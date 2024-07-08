Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Rallies Support for BJP in Badrinath By-Election

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday addressed a public meeting in Pokhri, Chamoli, to rally support for BJP candidate Rajendra Bhandari in the upcoming Badrinath assembly by-election. Highlighting India's rapid progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami emphasized the cohesive vision shared by Mahendra Bhatt and Rajendra Bhandari for the region's development.

Urging public support, Dhami called on voters to back Bhandari on July 10, underscoring his dedication to public service. 'With Bhandari's victory, developmental works in the area will gain momentum,' Dhami noted. He outlined the numerous initiatives that have shaped Uttarakhand's progress under PM Modi's leadership, including the abolition of Article 370, the implementation of CAA, and the fulfillment of the Ram temple dream.

The Chief Minister also spotlighted recent state-level measures, such as the anti-cheating law for exams, the opening of homestays, and various welfare schemes like the Mahalaxmi Kit Yojana. Further, he discussed the master plan for Badrinath Dham and other infrastructural projects. Dhami took aim at the Congress, describing it as a 'party without leadership' and accusing it of divisive politics and corruption. Voting in the assembly by-polls for Badrinath and Manglaur seats is scheduled for July 10.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)