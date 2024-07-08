Elderly Man Killed in Tragic Bus Accident in Indore

A 62-year-old man lost his life after being crushed by a private bus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official confirmed. The incident occurred in the Teen Imli area, under Azad Nagar police station limits, on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ram Prasad Maurya, a resident of Pawanpuri colony on Nemawar Road, Indore.

Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said, "The driver of a private bus was continuously moving the bus back and forth. During this period, Ram Prasad Maurya, who was on a two-wheeler, was crushed in the accident, which resulted in his death. The tragic incident occurred in the Teen Imli area on Monday morning." A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, and a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is ongoing.

Following the accident, the bus driver fled the scene. The police have confiscated the bus and are making efforts to apprehend the driver, according to authorities.

