Assam Minister Bimal Borah Reviews Rubber Plantation with Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Assam's Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Public Enterprise, Bimal Borah, participated in a rubber plantation review meeting alongside Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday. The meeting focused on various policies and programs under the Act East Policy initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and supplemented by the Assam Government, headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Minister Borah emphasized Assam's impressive industrial growth trajectory during the meeting. Through his official X handle, Borah shared his insights, highlighting that Assam now leads the North Eastern region in rubber plantation coverage with 61,716 hectares and an annual production of 58,359 Metric Tonnes.

Borah also underscored Sarma's visionary amendment to the Assam Industrial Policy, which has attracted over Rs 13,000 crores in investments and set the stage for establishing a Tata Group Semi-Conductor Plant worth approximately Rs 22,000 crores. He expressed immense gratitude to Piyush Goyal for the Union government's continued support and guidance, reaffirming the commitment to establishing Assam and the North East as a hub of industrial innovation and a growth engine for the nation.

Key attendees included Arunachal Pradesh's Commerce and Industry Minister Nyato Dukam, Additional Secretary (Plantations) Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Assam's Commissioner of Industries and Commerce Oinam Sarankumar Singh, Former Rubber Board Chairman Dr. Sawar Dhanania, Executive Director M. Vasanthagesan, Tripura's Director of Tribal Welfare Prabhu S, Research Officer Subodh Debbarma, among other officials and board representatives. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)