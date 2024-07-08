Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav Engages with IPS Batch, Tackles State Security and Drug Abuse

Director General of Police of Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Monday engaged with the 2023 batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including two officers from Bhutan. The discussion focused on state security and policing challenges in Punjab.

Yadav expressed confidence in the capabilities of the newly-minted officers, stating that they possess the potential to make a significant impact in their future roles. He extended his best wishes for their professional journey, sharing his thoughts on the microblogging site X. He wrote, "Delighted to have interacted with the 28 bright young minds of the 2023 IPS batch, including two from Bhutan! Punjab Police is committed to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in policing. Our discussion on state security and policing challenges was insightful and thought-provoking. I'm confident that these talented officers will make a significant impact in their future roles. Wishing them all the best on their journey to serve and protect with honor and integrity! #PunjabPolice #IPS #Leadership."

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Police held a meeting with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to strategize on combating drug abuse in prisons and disrupting drug supply chains. The official DGP Punjab Police handle on X shared, "Collaborating for a safer Punjab! Met with Special Monitor #NHRC, Rakesh Asthana, IPS (Rtd), Senior officers of Punjab & UT Chandigarh Jails, Police, Social Security, Health and other departments to discuss effective strategies for combating drug abuse in prisons & disrupting supply chains. Committed to prison reforms & ensuring a safer, rehabilitative environment for all."

In a related development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) apprehended an individual in Punjab's Tarn-Tarn district on Thursday for laundering money acquired through drug trafficking. The arrest was executed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. ED's Jalandhar unit detained Skattar Singh alias Laddi as part of the ongoing investigation into money laundering, based on First Information Reports by Punjab Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau. (ANI)

