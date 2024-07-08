Left Menu

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Aerial Survey Amid Rising Flood Concerns

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey to assess rising water levels in several districts. He instructed officials to remain alert. Additionally, he announced financial aid for families of lightning victims and urged public caution during bad weather.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Aerial Survey Amid Rising Flood Concerns
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/@NitishKumar) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday conducted an aerial survey to evaluate the rising water levels of rivers in West Champaran, East Champaran, and Gopalganj districts. Kumar urged state officials to monitor the situation closely and stay vigilant.

'Today, I took stock of the situation by conducting an aerial survey of the rising water levels in West Champaran, East Champaran, and Gopalganj,' Kumar stated on his official X handle. He further inspected the Gandak Barrage and instructed all relevant departments and district magistrates to remain fully alert.

Earlier in the day, Kumar expressed sorrow over the death of 12 people due to lightning strikes in seven districts. He announced a financial relief of four lakh rupees for the families of the deceased. The state government also urged citizens to exercise caution during bad weather, following guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Department.

