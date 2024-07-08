Left Menu

Market Reacts: Global Equities Slip Amid French Election Surprise

Global equities slipped as the euro eased after France's election surprise. U.S. Treasury yields rose ahead of inflation data and the earnings season kickoff. Investors await Federal Reserve Chair Powell's congressional appearance. Major U.S. banks' earnings reports are anticipated, with mixed movements seen across Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indexes.

Global equities slipped on Monday while the euro eased after France's election surprise. U.S. Treasury yields rose ahead of key inflation data and the kickoff of the corporate earnings season.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming appearance in Congress is keenly awaited for clues on potential interest rate cuts. The U.S. consumer price report due Thursday is expected to show a slight dip in June's inflation rate.

Major U.S. banks are set to report second-quarter earnings on Friday, with investors positioning for a continued rally. Wall Street saw mixed movement with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indexes fluctuating.

MSCI's global stock gauge fell and the euro slightly dipped against the dollar. France's leftist alliance surprising parliamentary win poses challenges to market reforms. In the U.S., Treasury yields rose while commodities such as oil and gold slipped amid market adjustments.

