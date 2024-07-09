India and Russia in Talks for Six New Nuclear Power Units
Rosatom, the Russian nuclear energy company, is in discussions to construct six additional nuclear power units in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Moscow will include talks on energy cooperation and strengthening economic and strategic relations.
Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy company, announced on Tuesday that they are in discussions with India regarding the construction of six additional nuclear power units.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Moscow, where he is scheduled to hold official talks in the Kremlin later today.
The discussions will focus on securing cheaper energy supplies and enhancing the economic and strategic ties between the two nations.
