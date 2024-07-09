Egypt Approves $200 Million in Oil and Gas Agreements
The Egyptian cabinet has sanctioned five new agreements for crude oil and gas exploration involving both foreign and domestic energy firms. The deals are anticipated to bring investments totaling approximately $200 million, with projects set to take place in the Mediterranean, Nile Delta, and Western Desert regions.
These agreements are expected to enhance Egypt's energy infrastructure and contribute significantly to its economy by attracting substantial foreign investment and technological expertise.
