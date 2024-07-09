Left Menu

Egypt Approves $200 Million in Oil and Gas Agreements

The Egyptian cabinet has sanctioned five new agreements for crude oil and gas exploration involving both foreign and domestic energy firms. The deals are anticipated to bring investments totaling approximately $200 million, with projects set to take place in the Mediterranean, Nile Delta, and Western Desert regions.

Egypt's cabinet has given the green light to five new crude oil and gas agreements with both foreign and local energy companies. The investments in these deals are projected to reach around $200 million, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The newly approved agreements entail gas and crude oil exploration projects situated in the Mediterranean, Nile Delta, and Western Desert regions. This initiative is part of Egypt's ongoing efforts to boost its energy sector.

These agreements are expected to enhance Egypt's energy infrastructure and contribute significantly to its economy by attracting substantial foreign investment and technological expertise.

