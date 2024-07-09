Left Menu

Tourism Amidst Conflict: Crimean Beaches Under Fire

Tourists visiting the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula are now sharing beaches with bomb shelters and sandbags due to the ongoing conflict. Recent missile fragments killed four people on a beach in Sevastopol. The presence of bomb shelters is seen as necessary by many visitors, despite the unsettling atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:26 IST
Tourism Amidst Conflict: Crimean Beaches Under Fire
AI Generated Representative Image

Tourists thronging the Black Sea beaches of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula this summer share the space with a new, grim addition: bomb shelters and sandbags. For more than two years, these beaches have been dangerously close to the raging battles of the war in Ukraine.

In a tragic turn last month, fragments from Ukrainian missiles claimed the lives of four, including two children, on a beach in Sevastopol, leaving 151 injured. Russian state television footage showed some victims being carried away on sun loungers. Since the onset of this over two-year-old conflict, thousands of Ukrainian civilians have perished, with casualties also in Russian-claimed territories like Crimea.

In Uchuyevka's beachfront near Sevastopol, a concrete bomb shelter fortified with sandbags now coexists with beachgoers. Irina, a tourist from Belarus, remarked, "In my opinion, the bomb shelters are necessary." Despite the dangers, Russian tourists like Alexander Zhukovskiy continue to visit, finding solace in the added protection.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024