Tourists thronging the Black Sea beaches of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula this summer share the space with a new, grim addition: bomb shelters and sandbags. For more than two years, these beaches have been dangerously close to the raging battles of the war in Ukraine.

In a tragic turn last month, fragments from Ukrainian missiles claimed the lives of four, including two children, on a beach in Sevastopol, leaving 151 injured. Russian state television footage showed some victims being carried away on sun loungers. Since the onset of this over two-year-old conflict, thousands of Ukrainian civilians have perished, with casualties also in Russian-claimed territories like Crimea.

In Uchuyevka's beachfront near Sevastopol, a concrete bomb shelter fortified with sandbags now coexists with beachgoers. Irina, a tourist from Belarus, remarked, "In my opinion, the bomb shelters are necessary." Despite the dangers, Russian tourists like Alexander Zhukovskiy continue to visit, finding solace in the added protection.

