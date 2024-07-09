Andhra Pradesh Power Crisis: Naidu Blames YSRCP Government
N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, blamed the previous YSRCP government for extensive power sector losses amounting to over Rs 1.29 lakh crore. Releasing a white paper, Naidu called for new reforms to address legacy issues, instill investor confidence, and provide affordable power while criticizing the previous administration's management and policy decisions.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday criticized the previous YSRCP government for incurring losses in the power sector totaling over Rs 1.29 lakh crore.
In a white paper on the state's power sector, the CM detailed that tariff burdens on consumers reached Rs 32,166 crore, debts of AP power utilities rose to Rs 49,596 crore, and losses due to poor governance amounted to Rs 47,741 crore.
Naidu called for 'Reforms 3.0' to address these issues, enhance investor confidence, restore brand Andhra Pradesh, and ensure reliable and affordable power supply. He attributed the sector's plight to delays in power plant projects and criticized the YSRCP's renegotiation of power purchase agreements, impacting tariffs and consumer expenses. He also noted a significant rise in short-term borrowings and a decline in credit ratings for DISCOMs during the YSRCP regime.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- N Chandrababu Naidu
- YSRCP
- power sector
- reforms
- debt
- losses
- tariffs
- energy
- investments
ALSO READ
Unions Demand Pension Restoration, Tax Reforms in Pre-Budget Talks
Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain
ACMA Advocates Incentives and Tax Reforms Ahead of Budget 2024-25
Maiki South Mining Wins First Lithium Block in Chhattisgarh Amid Major Auction Reforms
President Ranil Wickremesinghe to Address Nation on Debt Restructuring Breakthrough