Andhra Pradesh Power Crisis: Naidu Blames YSRCP Government

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday criticized the previous YSRCP government for incurring losses in the power sector totaling over Rs 1.29 lakh crore.

In a white paper on the state's power sector, the CM detailed that tariff burdens on consumers reached Rs 32,166 crore, debts of AP power utilities rose to Rs 49,596 crore, and losses due to poor governance amounted to Rs 47,741 crore.

Naidu called for 'Reforms 3.0' to address these issues, enhance investor confidence, restore brand Andhra Pradesh, and ensure reliable and affordable power supply. He attributed the sector's plight to delays in power plant projects and criticized the YSRCP's renegotiation of power purchase agreements, impacting tariffs and consumer expenses. He also noted a significant rise in short-term borrowings and a decline in credit ratings for DISCOMs during the YSRCP regime.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)