Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Power Crisis: Naidu Blames YSRCP Government

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, blamed the previous YSRCP government for extensive power sector losses amounting to over Rs 1.29 lakh crore. Releasing a white paper, Naidu called for new reforms to address legacy issues, instill investor confidence, and provide affordable power while criticizing the previous administration's management and policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:41 IST
Andhra Pradesh Power Crisis: Naidu Blames YSRCP Government
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday criticized the previous YSRCP government for incurring losses in the power sector totaling over Rs 1.29 lakh crore.

In a white paper on the state's power sector, the CM detailed that tariff burdens on consumers reached Rs 32,166 crore, debts of AP power utilities rose to Rs 49,596 crore, and losses due to poor governance amounted to Rs 47,741 crore.

Naidu called for 'Reforms 3.0' to address these issues, enhance investor confidence, restore brand Andhra Pradesh, and ensure reliable and affordable power supply. He attributed the sector's plight to delays in power plant projects and criticized the YSRCP's renegotiation of power purchase agreements, impacting tariffs and consumer expenses. He also noted a significant rise in short-term borrowings and a decline in credit ratings for DISCOMs during the YSRCP regime.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024