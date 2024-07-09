Global Equities Dip as Powell Signals Ambiguity on Rate Cuts

MSCI's global equities index slid on Tuesday while U.S. Treasury yields edged up after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested that favorable data might justify rate cuts, though he did not specify a timeline. Powell's pre-Congress remarks hinted increasing confidence that inflation would meet the Fed's target, yet warned of employment and economic risks if interest rates remain overly high.

Market participants were somewhat disheartened as they anticipated clearer guidance at the outset of Powell's congressional testimony. "He's beginning to tee up a rate cut. The question is exactly when. That's something he's not going to be able to answer," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 115.76 points, the Nasdaq Composite rose 42.10 points, and the S&P 500 gained 7.46 points. Investors await Thursday's U.S. consumer price data for further evidence of easing inflation. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields moved higher post-Powell statement, signaling a cautious market outlook.

