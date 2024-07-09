Severe Weather Halts Operations at Key South African Ports

South Africa's logistics giant, Transnet, announced on Tuesday the suspension of operations at multiple ports due to severe weather conditions including strong winds and damaging waves. These disruptions have further delayed efforts to clear existing backlogs.

The coastal regions, notably the Western Cape, have been pounded by disruptive rains and violent winds since Sunday, causing significant operational challenges. The troubled state-owned company, already grappling with equipment and maintenance issues, reported that ports in Cape Town, Saldanha, Port Elizabeth, and Ngqura were significantly affected.

Despite the harsh conditions, Transnet confirmed that no major incidents had occurred by Tuesday. The South African Weather Service also issued warnings about damaging waves around Durban, home to the country's largest and busiest port.

