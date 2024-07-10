Gujarat Celebrates National Fish Farmers Day with New Initiatives

Gujarat will observe National Fish Farmers Day on July 10 in Anand and July 11 in Ukai, the State Information Department confirmed. Celebrated annually on July 10, the day aims to support the aquaculture industry.

The state, ranking second in marine fish production and fifth overall, achieved an average annual output of 8.38 lakh metric tonnes over the past four years. In 2022-23, marine fish production reached 7,03,000 metric tonnes, and inland fish production was 1,94,422 metric tonnes, totaling 8,97,422 metric tonnes. Projections for 2023-24 estimate marine production will be 7,02,050 metric tonnes and inland production 2,13,140 metric tonnes, summing up to 9,15,190 metric tonnes.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, the government allocated Rs 286.53 crore to projects in 2022-23 and over Rs 61.55 crore for 2023-24, enhancing the sector's growth and farmer welfare. Initiatives include reduced VAT on diesel, subsidies on kerosene and petrol, land for shrimp farming, infrastructure improvements, and four new fishing ports. The state hosted the 'Global Fisheries Conference 2023' and 'National Conference on Seaweed Cultivation 2024' to further its blue economy goals.

The press note emphasized Gujarat's focus on innovative solutions and policy implementation to boost production and farmers' income, securing the fisheries sector's future.

