Emcure Pharmaceuticals Shares Surge Over 31% on Market Debut

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares surged over 31% on their market debut, trading at Rs 1,325.05 against the issue price of Rs 1,008. The stock reached a peak of Rs 1,384 on BSE and Rs 1,385 on NSE, with a market valuation of Rs 25,546.24 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:03 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday listed with a premium of over 31 percent against the issue price of Rs 1,008.

The stock started trading at Rs 1,325.05, reflecting a 31.45 percent increase on both BSE and NSE.

Later, the company's stock surged further, reaching 37.30 percent to Rs 1,384 on BSE and 37.40 percent to Rs 1,385 on NSE.

The company's market valuation soared to Rs 25,546.24 crore.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, backed by Bain Capital, saw its initial public offering (IPO) get 67.87 times subscription on the final day, driven by strong institutional demand.

The IPO, priced in the range of Rs 960-1,008 per share, included a fresh equity issuance worth Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of 1.14 crore shares valued at Rs 1,152 crore from promoters and existing shareholders, aggregating to a total issue size of Rs 1,952 crore.

The Pune-based firm specializes in the development, manufacturing, and global marketing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products across various major therapeutic areas.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

