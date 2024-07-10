Montana's Climate Courtroom Battle: Youths vs. Fossil Fuel Policies

Montana's top court is poised to review an appeal from the state regarding a landmark ruling that it violated the rights of young people by restricting environmental regulators from considering climate change effects in fossil fuel project approvals.

State authorities seek to overturn an August 2023 decision by District Court Judge Kathy Seeley, a case that gained national attention for being the first in U.S. history where young environmental activists challenged state policies exacerbating climate change.

Filed by plaintiffs ages 2 to 18 in 2020, the lawsuit contends that Montana's energy policies infringe upon their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment. The state's defense hinges on the argument that a single state law cannot mitigate global climate change impacts.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)